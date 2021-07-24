News

“I will not perform again as long as I am under the tutelage of my father”

Britney Spears has said she will not perform again as long as her father Jamie retains control over his career under the protection given to him in 2008. “This protection has killed my dreams – he said in a long post on Instagram – So all I have is hope”. The pop star wants to end the deal, calling it “abused.” The guardianship was instituted after her father, Jamie Spears, petitioned a court to obtain legal protection on the singer, concerned about her mental health.


“I won’t be performing on any stage as long as my dad manages what I wear, say, do or think,” Britney Spears, who hasn’t performed in public since late 2018, wrote in the post. In the message, the singer also stated that she “did not like the way” documentaries about her life bring to light “humiliating moments from the past”, adding: “I have overcome all this”. The documentaries – including ‘Framing Britney Spears’, which was nominated for two Emmy Awards – along with the #FreeBritney movement – have brought a greater focus on paternal protection and public support for the singer.


