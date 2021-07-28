“I will take the Sussexes to court”

Who thinks that Harry of England and Meghan Markle have problems only with the royal family, is very wrong. The relations between the Sussex and the duchess’s relatives, except for Mom Doria, they are in fact much worse: there is tension especially with the father, Thomas Markle who for months has been asking – without success – to be able to meet the two grandchildren, the little one Archie and the newborn Lilibet Diana.

“They are children, not of the checkers: are not part of the political game», repeated the man from his home of Rosarito in Mexico, venting to the microphones of Fox News. “I’m going to do a petition, I will turn to the courts of the California very early because, as a grandfather, I have the right to see my grandchildren. I didn’t do anything about it. thus wrong and besides i apologized many times».

A month ago, at the microphones of ” 60 Minutes Australia “, Thomas had used words toharder ncora: “I do not seek compassion, I only tell the reality: I am 77 years old and I risk never meeting my grandchildren. I do not lose hope, but this situation hurts me,” he added, before the final stoccata. “Even the murderers in prison have a family that goes to find them. I I’m not a murderer».

At the base of the father-daughter split, there would be the “fake” photo shoot orchestrated by Thomas before the royal wedding (in which he did not participate for health reasons) and a private letter written by Meghan over the meal to the tabloid. A matter that resulted in a trial, where the former actress showed Messages in which he begged his father to answer her, to make yourself alive for clarification.

Loading... Advertisements

The risk is that the two, at a distance of over three years, they could really find themselves within a courtroom.

READ ALSO

Is Princess Anne the great “enemy” of Harry and Meghan?

READ ALSO

Harry, “there will be four bomb books”