‘I won’t get on a stage until my dad stops controlling my life’

The pop star attacked her father and sister by posting a post on her Instagram profile in which she harshly criticizes them. “My support system hurt me deeply. The conservatorship killed my dreams,” the singer writes. And he warns that he will not perform again until his father’s legal guardianship is eliminated.



It’s been a few days since that first post of Britney Spears accompanied by the hashtag that has become famous, namely #FreeBritney, and the pop star continues to use her social profiles to plead her cause. A few hours ago he published a new content in which he attacks his father James and sister Jamie, explaining that the conservatorship exercised by the former has ruined his dreams and his life for the last thirteen years. But that’s not all: Britney Spears has decided not to take a stage again until her father’s legal guardianship is canceled. The post a few days ago with the hashtag #FreeBritney was an expression of jubilation, to finally celebrate the authorization arrived from the court to personally choose a new lawyer. This new post, on the other hand, has nothing joyful, on the contrary. It is a cry of pain and yet another call for help. Britney Spears is slowly recovering her life, as evidenced by the latest small achievements she is collecting, but once the climb to freedom begins, small concessions are not enough for her, such as choosing her own lawyer: this time the artist has decided to stop her performances until she is totally free from her father’s “bridle”.

The words of Britney Spears

Free Britney, accepted the star’s request to choose the lawyer “For those who criticize the videos in which I dance … know that I will not return to the stage, at least until my father controls what I wear, say, do or think. I’ve been done this for the last thirteen years. Rather than playing in Las Vegas, where the audience was so far away that they couldn’t even shake my hand, I prefer to publish the videos recorded in my living room”, these are the words of the singer in the caption accompanying a series of graphic images in which she writes liberating messages.

There is therefore talk of the possibility of an early withdrawal of the artist from the world of music, which would throw his many fans into despair. But perhaps even those who from that heritage to more zeros are gaining … "I'm not going to make up heavily, I'm not going to rehearse on stage, and since I can't work with remixes of my pieces and I have to plead to put my new music on the show for my fans… then I stop," continues Britney Spears.

The attack on his sister

Free Britney, Madonna takes sides for the liberation of the pop star This time the target of the pop star was not only the father. Britney also criticized her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. “I don’t like that she showed up at an awards ceremony and sang my songs. My so-called support system hurt me deeply. Conservatorship killed my dreams. The only thing I have left is hope, the only thing in this world that is difficult to kill, even if people keep trying.” Very harsh, sad and dramatic words that well demonstrate the ordeal that the singer has been going through for years now.

Britney Spears’ words on the documentaries dedicated to her

Free Britney, star ready to launch a fund to free the singer The artist’s long post ends with a reference to the recently released documentaries that deal with his case. It was very difficult for her to have to relive everything for a second time, looking at the most critical moments of her life on the screen. She defined it as “humiliating.” “I don’t like that they brought out humiliating moments of the past self… I’ve been out of those things for a long time. […] Now all I have left is hope. You are lucky to be able to see these posts, I may not make any more… If you don’t like them, stop following me. If you don’t want to see me dancing in the living room, if it doesn’t meet your standards, go and read a book,” concludes Britney Spears.