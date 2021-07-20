“If my father commands, I don’t perform anymore!”, the sister worried about her

Fierce on Instagram, Britney Spears has decided to raise the bar of her battle against her father who controls her assets and activities. “Kiss my ass” is the eloquent image accompanying the post. Jamie Lynn Spears, her sister, is very worried.

In his long battle to regain control of his life, Britney Spears he’s raising the bar, evident in one of his last post on Instagram, very fierce. The singer has reached the limit of expasperation, who is repeatedly trying to resume the control of its assets and activities, operated for thirteen years by his father and by her entourage, after she had been placed under legal guardianship long ago. The rabid collapse is making you seriously worry his sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who would have said to a fan (information therefore certainly not 100% reliable):”I saw her yesterday and she is really in trouble. It will only get worse. The more I try to help her, the more she gets angry. I feel powerless, I have to leave it in God’s hands now. Please pray.”

Britney Spears and the post enraged, with the promise not to perform live

But what he actually wrote Britney Spears in one of his last post in your account Instagram? The post presents an image with colorful text: “Take me as I am or: kiss my ass, eat shit and take a walk on Lego!” The message is quite long, we propose it with some cuts.

