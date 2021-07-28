I’m the one who writes my posts on social media

Britney Spears against legal protection

Britney Spears denies that it is someone else who writes the posts on her social pages and not her. She says this in a note sent to TMZ, who a few days earlier had heard from her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield who had stated that she was not the one who posted directly. The singer said she never spoke to him.

What Britney Spears wrote

Brasfield, who worked with her a few years ago, said he exchanged some messages with her about some posts and the singer’s response was that she had no say in the matter. But it was the singer herself who denied this version by explaining to TMZ that she had never spoken to him: “No, I didn’t talk to him, I’m the one who wrote my posts. I don’t know who he talked to, but I didn’t talk to Billy.”

The pain for Framing Britney Spears

A few days ago the singer had interrupted her silence on the documentary “Framing Britney Spears” in which even without her intervention she analyzed the way in which she had been treated by the media, by Justin Timberlake and her father, with whom a battle is underway regarding legal protection, with the singer who has long been asking that this be entrusted to someone else. Britney Spears said she watched a piece of the documentary, didn’t see it in full, and cried for two weeks, and felt unsent at the lights that had been on on her.

The post in which he says embarrassed for the media

In a long post in which she revealed that she had looked at him, the singer wrote: “For my sanity I need to dance on Steven Tyler every night of my life, to feel wild, human and alive !!! I have been exposed all my life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe, with your real vulnerability, because I have always been judged … Insulted… and embarrassed by the media … and they still are today.” Some fans thought that post was not written by her, also chasing her social manager. But Britney Spears wanted to remove any doubt.