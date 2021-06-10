IN A BATHROBE, LYNA PÉREZ MODELS AND SHOWS OFF CHARMS TO THE FULLEST

One of the favorite activities of the American model Lyna Pérez is modeling for the videos in which she promotes various products and on this occasion she again found herself making a new account for the energy drink brand with which she collaborates.

That’s right, this is a new ad made by the influencer in which she appears with a panda bathrobe walking through her home until she decides to activate and have one of the drinks completely changing her appearance with a much more elegant set of clothes.

The young woman’s fans managed to enjoy every second in which her charisma and beauty stood out to become the center of attention in addition to her charms that were responsible for keeping her followers glued to their screens even longer.

The video lasts about four seconds and in this one, he gives us a small tour of his home, we could see how he has it adorned, but the best of all is that we can spend a few more moments with a beautiful young woman who does not stop working to bring us these entertainment pieces.

So far there are more than 225,000 reproductions that the short video clip has gathered, one that was quite successful and that works very well for him to continue working on what he likes so much, which is modeling, the promotion of various services and products.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HIS CUTE VIDEO

Of course, this video is nothing compared to what your wings give us an exclusive content page where you place much better photos and videos, more uncovered and free, what you can do on your social networks.

For this reason, the wisest thing to do would be to go and subscribe if you are a big fan of Lyna Pérez, in fact users who are already subscribed assure that it is one of the best investments you can make.

Apart from all the benefits that you get such as photos and videos, you also have access to exclusive live broadcasts and you will also have the opportunity to chat with her through a chat, an opportunity that you cannot miss.

But if you just want to keep waiting for your news, curiosities, new photos and videos on social networks, the best thing would be to be aware of Show News, because we will rescue and three we will bring your best information so that you can continue enjoying the beautiful young American Lyna Pérez who is a of the favorite models of Internet users.