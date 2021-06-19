In a Pink Nightgown, Daniella Chávez Shows off Her Great Beauty

Daniella wore a pink silk nightgown, her hair blonder than ever, and also an arrangement of roses that they gave her

The beautiful Chilean model, Daniella Chávez boasted to us that a very impressive gift arrived at her house, a flower arrangement made up of pink roses and of course while she was dressed in the same color.

But she was not simply wearing a set of normal pink clothes, she was wearing a silk nightgown, pink pointy nails, her gold accessories, and of course the flirty face she made to win over her followers.

This he showed us through his stories where he also placed another video in which they find themselves with their cell phone recording themselves in front of the mirror and showing blonde hair, which even seems to be white in color, in addition to the fact that their charms stand out between the opening of the robe to sleep.

His fans were immediately surprised and felt more than spoiled when they saw the video totally dedicated to them in which his flirty face was the key piece.

There is no doubt that Daniela Chávez has known how to handle her entertainment pieces in such a way that they are automatically shared among users who consider that it would be a negative thing not to share them with others.

Of course, Influencers from Chile know very well how to treat their audience and have been feeling them for long enough to know what they like, in addition to having already achieved more than 14.6 million followers, an excellent achievement for her.

For this reason, in her stories, she also dedicates some words to all those people that she considers could help them positive words in which she recommends us not to pay attention to negative people but to those people who love and appreciate you for who you are.

In this way she puts her two cents to continue helping in some extra way to all those who follow her apart from the fact that she also recommended us to listen to good music, thanking, laughing out loud, giving a kiss, giving a hug, and all these things that fill us of love and Energy that will surely help us to move forward.

Nor should we forget that the beautiful girl has an exclusive OnlyFans content page where she shares even more explicit and free content than she can on social networks.