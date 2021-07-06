In Betty Boop Style, Daniella Chávez Celebrates the 4th of July

The beautiful singer Daniella Chávez used an impressive outfit for this July 4, surpassing the flirtation as Betty Boop

More flirtatious than Betty Boop !. The beautiful Daniella Chávez got ready with an impressive outfit to celebrate the 4th of July. The Chilean singer brought out her best style to celebrate such a special day in the United States.

America’s Cup Bride dressed in a red sunset dress with a thigh-slit and fitted enough to perfectly mark her prominent curves. The beautiful blonde accompanied the elegant dress with her long flowing hair and all her style.

Also model Daniella Chávez posed next to a bathtub overcoming coquetry and with a friend who dressed in the respective colors for the occasion.

Instagram stories made it clear that this beautiful woman celebrated with family and friends, as her daughter was among those who accompanied her.

The night was very special and was full of surprises for the also influencer, who did not miss to admire how the sky dressed in colors to celebrate this date.

Although proud of her roots, the sportscaster respects the traditions of the place where she is located and enjoys celebrating important dates with them. It should be noted that Daniella Chávez was also in Mexico for a time where she joined the Televisa Deportes team to cover the Copa América.

Thanks to her talent and beauty, Dany received the nickname of America’s Cup Bride and added thousands of followers on her social networks, where she is one of the spoiled ones.