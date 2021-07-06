Celebrity

In Her 13th Week of Pregnancy, Lana Rhoades Shows off Her Body

Posted on
The beautiful actress Lana Rhoades gave very shocking news several weeks ago because she is pregnant and today she is happier than ever since it was a dream that she wanted too much.

The truth is that the influencer today is one of the most followed on social networks and although she has moved away from the film industry for older people, everyone delights in old content.

It may interest you: For a photoshoot, Lana Rhoades poses in white lace

However, this time we will address a video that she shared yesterday on her official Instagram account in which she boasted her pregnancy.

In this video, she was shown wearing a fairly small swimsuit with which she exposed the greatest amount of skin and revealed how her figure looks at 13 weeks of gestation.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO OF LANA RHOADES.

To be true, at 13 weeks he looks extremely incredible, it could even be said that his forward charms have increased a lot.

As expected, this news of her pregnancy surprised Internet users a lot, however, many are excited about this baby that is about to arrive, while others only took it as a disappointment, since they saw a much different future for her.

