In Mini, Daniella Chávez Declares “Normality Sucks”

The beautiful Chilean singer Daniella Chávez took to the streets in favor of the LGTB community and did not miss the opportunity to share images on her Instagram stories where she made it clear that “normality sucks.”

The beautiful Daniella Chávez wore on the streets with this fun set that fitted her beautiful silhouette to perfection and looked really beautiful to match her blonde hair. Dany was on the streets with members of the community, with whom she was recorded and photographed inviting her followers to be inclusive and tolerant.

The famous model does not stop surprising social networks with her beauty and intelligence. The beautiful Daniella Chávez is very constant in her content on social networks and it is something that her followers love.

Due to her appearance, Daniella Chávez could be considered a Barbie doll of flesh and blood, her beautiful figure, face and perfect long blonde hair have given her this nickname.

In addition to her appearance, the beautiful supposed ex of Cristiano Ronaldo seems to love the famous doll, because she often wore pink and like her, she even usually adds the logo of this doll in some of her images.

Daniella Chávez is a woman who has earned the affection of the public and who has proven to be humble and hard-working, never forgetting where she comes from and is proud of what she has achieved with her work.