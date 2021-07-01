In Video Mia Khalifa Shows off Her Figure in a Pink Swimsuit

The model Mia Khalifa was shown next to a friend enjoying the weather and her swimsuits showing her charms

Through a video, the flirtatious model and actress Mia Khalifa shared several videos accompanied by a friend, in them she wore her exquisite figure like never before.

This beautiful Lebanese has conquered her followers on constant occasions, becoming a celebrity of social networks, thanks to the type of content that constantly uploads not only in her feed but also in her stories.

It was in her Instagram stories where we saw this new content published a few hours ago, where the flirtatious model appeared showing off not only her charms but her entire figure.

As 27-year-old Beirut, Lebanon-born Mia Khalifa put her arms together a bit, her enormous charms stood out even more.

This is because the swimsuit I was wearing was quite tiny, so much so that if it had moved a little it would show a little more than it should, this is how it appears in the first video.

In the second video, she appears with her blonde friend who is probably also a model, she is wearing a silver swimsuit with some sparkles and in the last publication, they appear in a photo enjoying herself although in this image they are wearing different swimsuits.