Games

Insider: Disasters on Battlefield 2042 Maps Quickly Bore Testers

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Insider Tom Henderson spoke about early feedback from Battlefield 2042 testers regarding natural disasters on the maps of the upcoming online shooter.

According to Henderson’s sources, tornadoes on one of the maps are interesting and cool to see only the first few times. Then they start to seem very repetitive and also ruin the classic Battlefield experience and the map itself.

Loading...
Advertisements

An insider suggests that the authors could have increased the frequency of tornadoes for testing and that the balance of cataclysms could be changed for release. Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

416
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
321
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
316
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
303
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
287
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
279
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
259
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
247
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
222
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
206
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top