Insider: Disasters on Battlefield 2042 Maps Quickly Bore Testers

Insider Tom Henderson spoke about early feedback from Battlefield 2042 testers regarding natural disasters on the maps of the upcoming online shooter.

According to Henderson’s sources, tornadoes on one of the maps are interesting and cool to see only the first few times. Then they start to seem very repetitive and also ruin the classic Battlefield experience and the map itself.

An insider suggests that the authors could have increased the frequency of tornadoes for testing and that the balance of cataclysms could be changed for release. Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC.