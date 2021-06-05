News

Inter Milan Want to Raise the Stakes for Hakimi

Posted on
PSG are still far from closing the Hakimi file | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Forced to find funds this summer, Inter Milan does not want to sell off their players. While PSG refuses to pay the requested €80m, Chelsea is lurking.

The Achraf Hakimi case has calmed down in recent days. Expected at PSG, the club of the capital does not want to reach the 80M € desired by Inter Milan. The Italian club is hoping for an attack from Chelsea to raise the stakes.

If a deal between Hakimi and PSG seems already found, the Parisians are struggling to find common ground with Inter Milan. According to Corriere Dello Sport, the French club does not want to offer more than 70M€ to the Interiors, while the latter claim 80M€.

Faced with this impasse, the Italian champion hopes for the arrival of a strong competitor in this matter, in this case, Chelsea.

Chelsea interested in Hakimi

The Blues have shown interest in the 22-year-old right-back. Inter Milan is hoping to receive a nice offer from the Champions League winner, in order to make as much money as possible.

PSG has several solutions in this matter. Either Leonardo accepts Milan’s terms, or he takes the risk of being overtaken by Chelsea in this matter that seemed close to its end just a few days ago.

Related Items:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

124
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
102
News

Shooting at a Rap Concert in Miami: 2 Dead and 25 Injured
68
Entertainment

Will Cardi B Have a Big Role at SummerSlam?
62
Entertainment

Fashion Haircuts Summer 2021: The ‘One Length Cut’ by Angelina Jolie
40
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown: Age, Private Life and Films of the Actress
36
Games

Far Cry 6: A Vaas Easter Egg Is Hidden in the Gameplay Video
35
Entertainment

Amazon Buys Hollywood Studio From James Bond Films
34
Games

Zelda: Ocarina of Time Once Featured Portal-Style Gameplay
32
Games

God Of War Ragnarok: Game Name Still Unclear, Despite Speculation
32
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Reveals Details Of The New Yeezy Collection
To Top