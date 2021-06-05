Inter Milan Want to Raise the Stakes for Hakimi

Forced to find funds this summer, Inter Milan does not want to sell off their players. While PSG refuses to pay the requested €80m, Chelsea is lurking.

The Achraf Hakimi case has calmed down in recent days. Expected at PSG, the club of the capital does not want to reach the 80M € desired by Inter Milan. The Italian club is hoping for an attack from Chelsea to raise the stakes.

If a deal between Hakimi and PSG seems already found, the Parisians are struggling to find common ground with Inter Milan. According to Corriere Dello Sport, the French club does not want to offer more than 70M€ to the Interiors, while the latter claim 80M€.

Faced with this impasse, the Italian champion hopes for the arrival of a strong competitor in this matter, in this case, Chelsea.

Chelsea interested in Hakimi

The Blues have shown interest in the 22-year-old right-back. Inter Milan is hoping to receive a nice offer from the Champions League winner, in order to make as much money as possible.

PSG has several solutions in this matter. Either Leonardo accepts Milan’s terms, or he takes the risk of being overtaken by Chelsea in this matter that seemed close to its end just a few days ago.