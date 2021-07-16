Inter-Nandez: Agoumé and Nainggolan in Cagliari in a maxi exchange?

These days there is a lot of chat between Cagliari and Inter, ideas are not lacking and some may even blossom. There is discussion of midfielders waiting only to return to the beloved island, of Nerazzurri talents in need of making their bones in the province and, above all, of rossoblù exteriors ready to jump to the home of the Italian champions. A pot of different ingredients to be combined into a single dish. So Inter, who try to satisfy Nainggolan in his desire for Sardinia, would like to simultaneously enlist Nahitan Nandez in the Nerazzurri, a midfielder who has also shown a good predisposition to play on the wing. To get to the goal, Lucien Agoumé, just 19 years old, with enormous potential and appreciated by Leonardo Semplici, is ready to use the card. The two inter-owned players can become the key to get to the Uruguayan of Cagliari, all in the presence of certain circumstances: it is a market opportunity on the table, time will tell if it will be seized.

The puzzle

About twenty days ago Nainggolan had found a principle of agreement with Inter: there was the ok to a good exit to terminate the contract before continuing the adventure in rossoblù, this time outright. From that moment on, however, there was a stop and the consequence is that the Ninja is sweating for Inzaghi at pinetina and he also started on Wednesday in the first friendly with Sarnico. Cagliari, however, remains an almost inevitable landing place, even if the real issue is the Belgian’s big salary: eight gross a year that Inter wants to get rid of to implement its savings policy. However, they are too many millions for the habits of Cagliari. If the Nerazzurri were to meet the Sardinians on this ground, the Nandez deal would also go downhill: the 36 million clause could be slightly eroded and the total valuation would stop at about thirty million. At least at the start, it remains too high a figure for the poor inter-party finances, but the scenario would definitely change if, in addition to Radja himself, there was room to include in the operation also a precious piece of the Nerazzurri nursery like Agoumé. Inter is ready to venture into these places after a careful technical evaluation: the Uruguayan, who also comes from inside the midfield, has shown that he knows how to adapt to the right wing and this makes him an adequate replacement for Achraf Hakimi. For endurance, speed and habit of making assists he is considered a perfect fifth in in inzaghi’s nascent 3-5-2. In addition, it would plug a hole in midfield if necessary or, in an emergency, it could also be diverted to the other wing, as already happened last season when Cagliari lacked Lykogiannis. The coach who most of all believed in his external vein, also shown in the America’s Cup in the Uruguay shirt, was Leonardo Semplici. The coach yesterday put a tombstone on the 25-year-old’s Sardinian future: “Nandez is one of those who has the most market, so we should make a sacrifice,” he admitted. The Premier League, especially Bielsa’s Leeds, has long set its sights on the Uruguayan, but this entry into the field of Inter completely changes the scenario. And much will also depend on the payment formula: if in Cagliari they opened up to a redemption obligation after a season on loan, or in any case to an installment, the margins to arrive at a square would undoubtedly be greater. Always net of the compensatory measures, far from trivial: the fate of Nainggolan can no longer be separated from Sardinia, but even Agoumé (whose value is around ten million) has the complete liking of Semplici. And on the same Axis Cagliari-Milan is also added the journey to Sardinia of Dalbert: the agents of the Brazilian were yesterday in the Sardinian retreat where they met the president Tommaso Giulini and the agreement is now almost found for a loan with redemption at 7. This too, after all, is a piece of the maxi-puzzle between nerazzurri and rossoblù.