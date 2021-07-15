Interview with Charli D’Amelio, (former) queen of TikTok

She is undoubtedly the most followed teenager in the world. Yet, last spring, she plunged into a media storm: she was fiercely criticized (with her sister) for behaving like a spoiled and superficial girl during a “video dinner” broadcast on YouTube with her family and beauty guru James Charles. Then he thought of giving up everything, of disappearing from the huge screen where his life was airing. Then he faced it, with sincerity. And honesty paid off.

After losing almost one and a half million followers on TikTok in one day, thanks to that video on Instagram Charli D’Amelio crossed the milestone of 100 million fans on the Chinese platform. And yet, the specter of vitriol thrown at her is not vaped. “It’s very hard to want to do something that people say they hae. Once upon a time there were collaborations, fun and everyone was friends. Now, however, everyone is trying to fight each other and this does not make sense to me,” he said in an episode of The Early Late Night Live Show, sister Dixie’s talk.

His digital kingdom was born in June 2019, and in two years Charli D’Amelio wrote an autobiography (in Italy released in December for Mondadori with the title of Simply Charli), walked stages, made the voice actress for the cinema, lived stories of love and friendship, given beauty tips and now also fashion.

Today he has 42 million followers on Ig and 118 on TikTok, where in 2020, according to Forbes, earned $4 million in sponsorship and product placement. Each of his posts is worth from 150 to 300 thousand dollars. Not bad for one who says she is “shy and quiet. People definitely don’t expect it, because they see how they are on social media. But I tend to be on my own and with my group of friends because I trust them more than any other. Although, having just moved to the other side of the country, in Los Angeles, I know how difficult it is to stay in touch».

In the opening: a shot of Charli D’Amelio, the most followed teenager in the world on TikTok: 118 million followers. On Instagram his followers are 42 million.

