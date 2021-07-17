Iraq, Mia Khalifa becomes an unwitting symbol of the protests in Basra

star Mia Khalifa has become an unwitting symbol of the protests in Basra. The protesters: You guarantee relief, our politicians impoverish us every day

In Iraq, the protests in Basra have a special testimonial, albeit unconscious: the star Mia Khalifa. Numerous protesters, as reported by Arab News, display in the streets of the southern city billboards with his image. In addition, they claim that the hard actress is more honest and honorable than their politicians and members of the provincial council. They point out that while the red-light star provides them with comfort, the government at all levels worsens their living conditions. With scarcity of water, electricity, health systems and education. To this they add that there is widespread corruption in the political class, which worsens the situation, together with close ties with Iran. The situation then worsened with the drought, which increased water consumption. But the water turned out to be polluted, triggering general waves of anger.

The choice to use a star as a symbol is a first not only in Iraq, but also throughout the Middle East. It is an unprecedented double attack on politicians and indirectly also on Iran

The choice of Mia Khalifa as a symbol of the protests in Basra is an absolute novelty. Not just for Iraq, but for the whole of the Middle East. The star, who is of Lebanese origin and therefore a foreigner, has been repeatedly opposed and harshly criticized. Both in the region and in the mother country, with a Shiite majority and consequently with strong influences from Iran. Therefore, setting it up as a testimonial has a very strong double value. This is an unprecedented attack. First of all, it sends a very clear message to the political class in Baghdad and throughout the country. Beware, we consider a hard actress better than you. Moreover, it treats – albeit indirectly – Tehran in the same way. The demonstrations that have been going on for two months now intermittently, despite the dozens of dead and injured, however, in all probability will continue.

Photo Credits: Arab News

