Irina Shayk: Discover Her Three Favorite Vegan Products for Perfect Skin All Year Round

At 35, Irina Shayk is one of the most sought-after and in-demand models on the planet. Considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, the pretty brunette with green eyes reigns with an iron fist over the world of modeling and goes on parades, advertising campaigns, and magazine covers. Despite the fast pace of life, the young mother manages to keep a radiant face and a radiant skin texture. No miracles, a healthy diet and a concrete beauty routine are the keys to a perfect complexion all year round. Luckily, the Russian bombshell reveals part of her beauty routine and the treatments she daily, and whatever the circumstances.

Irina Shayk addicted to Augustinus Bader products

Every day, Irina Shayk relies on Augustinus Bader products… the cutting-edge brand that also seduced Victoria Beckham. For the body, it is wrapped in the famous cream “The Body Cream” which makes the skin firmer and more toned while nourishing and eliminating the appearance of cellulite.

To keep skin clean, she uses a gentle wash with “The Cleansing Balm” which easily removes impurities and leaves the complexion fresh and luminous. Finally, she deeply hydrates her skin thanks to the vegan day cream “The Rich Cream” which reduces the signs of aging and improves the elasticity of the skin.

In addition to being absolute fans of the products for a long time, Irina Shayk has just become the muse of the brand and appears in its first television campaign! “Irina naturally embodies our philosophy of ‘beauty from within’ and was chosen to celebrate this brand’s milestone, the very first TV campaign,” said Charles Rosier, CEO of Augustinus Bader.

Adored by Hollywood stars , the brand highlights the work of Augustinus Bader, a famous German biology professor, passionate about stem cells. His thirty years of research have made him a pioneer in the field of cellular regenerative medicine: his research and work have produced impressive results on the scar-free healing of severe burns to the skin. In 2018, he decided to formulate a face cream simply called “The Cream” (there is also “The Rich Cream” for dry to very dry skin), which was at the heart of a real buzz, particularly because the effects are surprising and very conclusive.