Is Charli D’Amelio (the queen of TikTok) fed up with TikTok?

The queen of TikTok is fed up with TikTok: Charli D’Amelio, the most followed creator ever on the Chinese social network, with 116 million followers and records beaten in record time thanks to her choreography with which she even performed with Jennifer Lopez, not he can take it anymore. He confessed this to his sister Dixie, another famous TikTok, during “The Early Late Night Show” which he hosts on YouTube.

The reason for the fatigue? Too much hate: not even Charli, who has grown up on social networks, can bear the pressure of the keyboard lions. “ When you have fantastic opportunities but the whole world criticizes you for your every move, it is very difficult to feel satisfied. It is extremely complicated to want to continue doing something that people say they hate, ”said TikTok during the interview.

A change (for the worse) that Charli has noticed in parallel with the growth of TikTok, which now has a billion active users per day, between enthusiasts and real professionals – and therefore competitors – like her. “It’s not like it used to be when there were collaborations, fun and everyone was friends. Now everyone is trying to fight each other and that doesn’t make sense from my point of view. I started with TikTok to make funny dance videos with my friends and now it has become all a competition », he confessed to his sister again.

His discontent is nothing new: Charlie D’amelio had already talked about it with Dixie, for a podcast, last March. Moreover, just to show that another, more genuine way of expressing oneself on TikTok is possible, he has opened a “secret” profile – which now has 9 million followers – which was created to tell about a trip to Atlanta and with which now continues to post more spontaneous content related to his daily life.

Proof that no, Charli D’Amelio will not leave TikTok: it is the platform that consecrated her and thanks to which she gains (and earns her family) visibility and therefore millions of dollars in sponsorships and engagements. But even she, who has grown up on TikTok, with all the competition that exists, will have to take new measures. In the gallery above 10 things to know about Charlie d’Amelio