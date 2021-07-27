is engaged to DBook (i.e. Devin Booker)

On Valentine’s Day, after having kindled the spirits of others with the posed, desnuda, together with the sisters, Kendall Jenner it seems to have confirmed what gossip has been saying for some time. The model, who since last April is rumored to have a relationship with the basketball player Devin Booker, has posted online a photo of himself, close to a man whose face is not seen.

The boy, who in the image rests his face on Kendall Jenner’s belly, is, however, tagged. «DBook», it was possible to read among the Instagram Stories of little Kardashian, whose first sightings with the Phoenix Suns basketball player they date back to last March. Booker, for his part, published other moments of the day spent with the model: a body of water at sunset, and games with a dog, a towel lying on the lawn and two silhouettes in the sun. Then, a song.

“Kendall prefers to keep a low profile, but Devin likes her and is very happy,” she told E! News a source close to the couple, explaining some time ago how the model wanted to try to protect her privacy. A privacy that, on Valentine’s Day, a year or so after the beginning of the alleged relationship, he would have decided to drop.

