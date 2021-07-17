is he there after Brad Pitt?

Allusive smiles, half-denials, subdued words. Shrugs of shoulders, low and dry eyes no comment. In Hollywood we don’t talk about anything else. And that is the dinner between Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd. The first is one of the most famous stars in the world. Oscar-winning actress and acclaimed director. Tireless UN Ambassador for Refugees. And ex-wife of Brad Pitt. The second is a successful Canadian rapper, with a slew of Grammys on the board and an Oscar nomination for the song on the soundtrack of Fifty Shades of Gray. Ex-boyfriend of model Bella Hadid. What did they do together at one of the favorite restaurants of Hollywood stars in Los Angeles?

A romantic dinner?

To paparazzi the unpublished couple was the gossip site PageSix. Who, given the times that run, puts his hands forward. “While it is possible that Angelina and The Weeknd spent a romantic evening together, the couple may have also met for work reasons and nothing more, as the singer is trying to promote his career in Hollywood.”

In fact, the rapper and HBO have announced a collaboration for a new TV series, written and starring Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, this is his real name. It will be titled The Idol and it is in the wise hands of the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson.

Angelina Jolie’s first date after Brad Pitt

It may have been just a business meeting, but it’s still the first time Angelina Jolie has gone out to dinner alone with someone since her affair with Brad Pitt. And since she herself declared, in more than one interview, that with six children she has not had time in recent years to date with someone, the evening in the company of The Weeknd is a surprise.

That galeotto meeting with Jonny Lee Miller

Of course, on closer inspection it is much more likely that the spark with the ex-husband is redeemed Jonny Lee Miller (we told you about their rapprochement with New York a few weeks ago), rather than with The Weeknd. But in Hollywood we saw much weirder couples.

Bella Hadid, the ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd, is the clone of Angie

And it is equally true that the rapper’s historical ex-girlfriend is the model Bella Hadid. The one that looks a lot like Angelina Jolie. And that the bad languages claim has expressly asked the plastic surgeon to make her look as much as possible like the star of Maleficent.

It’s still early to answer the question of whether Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are a couple. meanwhile

