Is Megan Fox against the use of masks? The actress definitely clarifies

Megan Fox she returned to talk about herself for a controversy that exploded on social media and concerning both her person and the use of Masks to face theCOVID-19 outbreak.

In recent days someone had put around rumors, which later turned out to be completely unfounded, according to which the actress of Transformers it would not be absolutely favorable to the use of personal protective equipment to contain the spread of coronavirus. According to this rumor, Fox would entrust the protection of herself and her family only … to the universe!

However, no post of this type had been disseminated by the official social profiles of the actress, who still kept us to deny any insinuation about her account by sending the rumors back to the sender and writing in her Instagram stories: «I have never made any public statement regarding the mask. In my opinion it’s terrible that you can be pilloried in the media for something you haven’t even done. The Internet is so much fun.”

HERE THE REPLICA OF MEGAN FOX IN HER INSTAGRAM STORIES

Loading... Advertisements

The fake news, according to what was highlighted by a Twitter user, derives from a 2014 megan Fox post that was tampered with. It was a sentence and an intervention about bullying (Fox wrote: “A terrible journey cannot have a peaceful conclusion”), which was withdrawn out and changed in context for give the actress a position no mask, probably by virtue of a pure sneer by good-time networkers. In any case, the post farlocco had a wide diffusion and also came to the attention of the direct interested, who took the opportunity to end the hoax.

HERE IS THE WAY IN WHICH THE DECEPTIVE POST THAT WENT VIRAL WAS “PHOTOSHOPPED”

Megan Fox, after the end of her marriage to Brian Austin Green, is now romantically linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly. “I carry your blood around my neck”, the artist had written in a recent dedication of love on Instagram, showing a drop of blood of the actress locked in the pendent of a necklace (a gesture that had already been topical in the Hollywood news at the time of the union between Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton).