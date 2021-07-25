Is Princess Anne the greatest “enemy” of Harry and Meghan Markle?

We were convinced that the main opponents of Harry and Meghan Markle within the Royal Family were Carlo and the prince William. Now we find that, instead, the toughest towards the former actress American was another figure of the royal family, more secluded but no less influential, namely Anne of England, Harry’s aunt not by chance known as the princess with a “sharp tongue”.

The writer Lady Colin Campbell, author of seven books on the British monarchy, in her latest effort Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, reveals a backstory that dates back to 2018, when Harry announced to the family his intention to marry Meghan Markle.

Well, according to the rumors circulated so far, we knew that brother William tried the path of moderation and invited Harry to wait, while his father Carlo, with tact not really royal, told his son that “actresses date but do not marry».

Now it emerges from Lady Colin Campbell’s book that the clearest in rejecting the wedding between Diana’s second son and the former American actress was Princess Anne. Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter would ice cream Harry calling Meghan «unfit”, “unsuitable”. Anna’s words, as reported in Meghan and Harry: The Real Story, would have been these: «Do not marry that woman, it is absolutely unsuitable. She is wrong for us, she is wrong for the country, it is wrong because of the role it should take on.

Anna, known for her decisive, angular character, and for the frankness bordering on grumpiness, also in this case would not have used filters because, as Lady Colin Campbell writes, she had immediately understood that Meghan was “clearly looking for attention”: «Princess Anne couldn’t stand Meghan’s constant “me, me”».

Princess Anne had already been referred to as the possible responsible of alleged racist comment on the skin color of little Archie, revealed to the world by Meghan Markle in theinterview with Oprah last March: “I had been pregnant with Archie for a few months and I began to hear strange conversations. At the Palace there were those who hypothesized that my son should not receive any royal title. They wondered how dark the baby’s skin could be… Quickly these speeches fueled a smear campaign. When asked by Oprah who made the offending claim, Meghan preferred to remain vague: “Members of the royal family, but I don’t want to say anything else. This revelation would seriously harm them.”

Last April Lady Colin Campbell had indicated Princess Anne as responsible for the comment but, in her opinion, it would not have had a racist intent. In her podcast, the influential writer explained: “When the Sussexes recounted that episode they were referring to Princess Anne. In truth, the daughter of the sovereign was Misunderstood, the color of the skin has nothing to do with it. Her concern was about Meghan’s inability to adapt to the role, his background away from the protocols of the Palace, saw risks on the horizon».

