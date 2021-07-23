Islamic center of Viale Jenner, suspected building abuses – Chronicle

Suspicions of prayers and abusive work in the Islamic Cultural Center of Jenner Avenue. The doubt was raised by the municipal councillor of the Lega Massimiliano Bastoni immediately after a protest garrison. Shortly after, on April 19, the exponent of the Carroccio presented a “Question to immediate answer” to the Council and yesterday, during the City Council, the councilor for Urban Planning Pierfrancesco Maran replied to Sticks.

«We are not aware of any building practices presented by the Cultural Center of Viale Jenner – maran pressed in the classroom – . In recent days, a first inspection was carried out by the local police. The people of the Center claimed to have presented a Scia (Certified Report of the start of activity, ed), which, however, had had a subsequent denial. In fact, to date this type of statement is not on the record”. Maran, however, adds that an inspection is not enough to ascertain the situation: “A further verification is needed, which will be carried out in the coming days. The interventions that were reported in the inspection, in reality could also be compatible with a renovation work that does not require municipal permits. The large part of the interventions carried out concerns the replacement of fixtures and other types of works that do not require authorization. Conversely, a series of in-depth studies on the works done on the floors are necessary, which instead may be in need of permits, from a purely building point of view”. The councilor, then, speaks of a “second step” necessary to ascertain the situation reported by Bastoni: “The law provides that the change of use for the purpose of a place of worship requires in itself a building permit, which could not have been issued, but was not verified on the day of the previous inspection, not being a day of prayer”.









Bastoni, in the classroom, declares himself “dissatisfied” with Maran’s answer: “It is evident to everyone, in particular to the residents of the neighborhood, that in the Islamic Cultural Center of Viale Jenner a moment of prayer is carried out every Friday and therefore that space is used as a mosque (the official space for prayer, however, remains the tensile structure next to the former Palasharp that will have to move due to the works for the new building for the 2026 Olympics , ed ). During my inspection it was evident that renovations were underway and the same visitors to the Islamic Center confirmed to me that they are works aimed at the construction of a mosque”.

