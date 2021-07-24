It happened today, July 24th. Super star Jennifer Lopez is born

It happened today. July 24 is the 205th day of the Gregorian calendar. There are 160 days left before the end of 2021. What happened of relevance

On July 24th they remember Saints Magi of the East, Child Jesus worshippers, Saint Christina of Bolsena, virgin and martyr, Saint Charbel Makhlouf, priest and Saints Boris and Gleb, martyrs.

What important events have happened on this day?

1567 – Mary, Stuarda, Queen of Scots, is deposed

1701 – Foundation of the city of Detroit

1759 – The Italian monarch is born. Victor Emmanuel I of Savoy

1783 – The Venezuelan revolutionary is born. Simón Bolívar

1802 – The writer French is born. Alexandre Dumas father (so called to distinguish him from his son, also a famous author)

1862 – The eighth president of the United States Martin Van Buren

1857 – The Danish writer, Nobel Prize winner, is born. Henrik Pontoppidan

1897 – American aviator is born. Amelia Earhart

1907 – The writer and screenwriter is born Vitaliano Brancati

1908 – The athlete Dorando Pietri he crosses the finish line of the Olympic marathon in London first but supported by two judges. For this help he will then be disqualified

1911 – Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu “the lost city of the Inca”

1921 – The tenor is born Joseph Di Stefano

1923 – Edward Agnelli he is elected president of Juventus. Beginning of the partnership between the team and his family

1931 – The director is born Ermanno Olmi

1949 – Fausto Coppi wins the Tour de France ahead in the standings Gino Bartali, becoming the first cyclist to win the Giro d’Italia and the tour in the same year

1952 – American director is born. Gus Van Sant

1957 – The actor, director and author is born Vincent Salemme

1964 – The Japanese writer is born Banana Yoshimoto

1969 – The dancer, singer and actress is born Jennifer Lopez

1969 – L’Apollo 11 calmly returns to Earth, disaking in the Pacific Ocean

1974 – Watergate scandal: the Supreme Court of the United States unanimously ruled that the president Richard Nixon he does not have the authority to hold back the White House tapes

1991 – The Polish writer, Nobel Prize winner, dies. Isaac Bashevis Singer

1980 – The English actor dies Peter Sellers

1983 – Former Italian footballer is born, assistant to the Italian national team, Daniele De Rossi

2010 – During the popular dance music festival LoveParade in Duisburg, 21 people died due to overcrowding: the situation became untenable and a sudden crowd was born.