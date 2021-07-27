“Its legal protection is an abuse”

Britney Spears lashed out hard at her father at the hearing held on Wednesday (June 23).

The singer intervened via Zoom, telling Judge Brenda Penny that she considers the control that her father Jamie Spears exercises over her to be an “abuse”.

Jamie was entrusted with the so-called “conservatorship” (American legal instrument that applies to people incapable of understanding and wanting and that allows the guardian to control the assets and personal life of the person assisted) of his daughter in 2008, or the year after the nervous breakdown that struck the star.

The man temporarily left office in 2019 for health reasons and the task was entrusted to administrator Jodi Montgomery, although the final word on Britney’s affairs still rests with Spears.

During a hearing held in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Montgomery’s lawyer asked the judge to take action to protect the privacy of Britney and her two children.

The 39-year-old herself interrupted the debate, urging the judge to reveal the whole truth about the controversial affair.

“I want my life back. It’s been 13 years. And I’ve had enough. It’s been a long time since I’m no longer in control of my money. I want and dream that all this ends, without it being subjected to further tests», thundered the singer.

«I lied, telling the whole world to feel good and to be happy – he shared -. I thought, “If I say it several times, maybe I’ll be happy.” But this is not the case: I am shocked, traumatized, I am unhappy. I can’t sleep. I’m angry, it’s not fair. I’m depressed.”

“It is my wish and my dream that all this has an end,” he said.

Britney, who is dating actor Sam Asghari, has expressed a desire to end the “conservatorship” to get married and expand the family.

“I can’t get married or have a child. I have an intrauterine device inside me that doesn’t allow me to get pregnant. I want that deal to be removed from my body to try to have another baby. But this self-styled team does not allow me to go to the doctor to have him removed because they do not want him to have other children».

Britney has been trying for years to regain control of her life and assets: this was revealed by the New York Times, the day before the hearing.