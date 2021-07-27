News

“Its legal protection is an abuse”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Britney Spears lashed out hard at her father at the hearing held on Wednesday (June 23).

The singer intervened via Zoom, telling Judge Brenda Penny that she considers the control that her father Jamie Spears exercises over her to be an “abuse”.

Jamie was entrusted with the so-called “conservatorship” (American legal instrument that applies to people incapable of understanding and wanting and that allows the guardian to control the assets and personal life of the person assisted) of his daughter in 2008, or the year after the nervous breakdown that struck the star.

The man temporarily left office in 2019 for health reasons and the task was entrusted to administrator Jodi Montgomery, although the final word on Britney’s affairs still rests with Spears.

During a hearing held in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Montgomery’s lawyer asked the judge to take action to protect the privacy of Britney and her two children.

The 39-year-old herself interrupted the debate, urging the judge to reveal the whole truth about the controversial affair.

Loading...
Advertisements

“I want my life back. It’s been 13 years. And I’ve had enough. It’s been a long time since I’m no longer in control of my money. I want and dream that all this ends, without it being subjected to further tests», thundered the singer.

«I lied, telling the whole world to feel good and to be happy – he shared -. I thought, “If I say it several times, maybe I’ll be happy.” But this is not the case: I am shocked, traumatized, I am unhappy. I can’t sleep. I’m angry, it’s not fair. I’m depressed.”

“It is my wish and my dream that all this has an end,” he said.

Britney, who is dating actor Sam Asghari, has expressed a desire to end the “conservatorship” to get married and expand the family.

“I can’t get married or have a child. I have an intrauterine device inside me that doesn’t allow me to get pregnant. I want that deal to be removed from my body to try to have another baby. But this self-styled team does not allow me to go to the doctor to have him removed because they do not want him to have other children».

Britney has been trying for years to regain control of her life and assets: this was revealed by the New York Times, the day before the hearing.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

733
Fashion

15 Neck Tattoos That Will Make You Forget About Necklaces
584
Entertainment

Amybeth McNulty from ‘Anne With an E’ in ‘Stranger Things 4’
561
Fashion

Ideas To Take A Profile Picture And Look Spectacular
552
Fashion

21 Hairstyles To Show Off And Wear Your Gray Hair With Pride
517
Entertainment

12 Famous Mothers And Daughters Who Are Making Hollywood fall in love
503
Fashion

Simple And Cute Tattoos To Get Your Best Friend
467
Celebrity

Alexa Dellanos takes off her shirt and shows her cute swimsuit
452
Fashion

Sassy And Sexy Outfits To Impress This Season
389
Fashion

Outfits With Platform Sandals To Dominate The Summer
322
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran: “My New Single Will Be Very Different From the Previous Ones”
To Top