“It’s not juve style to have someone like Nedved in that prestigious role. Cr7 confirmed, but you have to make it useful to the team. On Locatelli and Donnarumma…”

Giovanni Cobolli Gigli, former president of Juventus, spoke to the microphones of “Il Sogno Nel Cuore”, a broadcast conducted by Luca Cerchione broadcast from Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 13:00 on 1 Station Radio: “The National team has given us a beautiful emotion, it has brought up the name of Italy. A little less beautiful was the Roman show, with that massive gathering for the festivities.  Let us hope that there will be no consequences. We have been forced into segregation for a certain period of time, and now we are reacting in a somewhat disjointed way. Surely, those who scored and those who made important parades at the European Championship, are now worth more. The one that most impressed me is the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho. Ballon d’Or? I believe that the Chelsea midfielder should deserve it, for what he has won this year and for his values expressed. In the end, though, I think Messi will win it again. Jorginho has a unique class, before the European Championship I did not know him very well, I saw him play only sometimes in Napoli and with the Blues. Serie A calendar? All the teams will have to compete with each other, what interests me most is that Juventus, with the return of Allegri, returns to win. Nedved has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo, but you have to make him useful to the team. I hope that the Juventus club will find the right place for the Portuguese. Nedved? His statements leave as much time as they find. He has a remarkable lack of communication, they say he is ready to be even vice president, but it is not in the Juventus style to have a man with this prestigious position kicking the flags. Sending Allegri away was clearly a mistake, it should not have been done out. Later it was hoped for the miracle of Sarri and the good Pirlo. I was the first to recriminate the Champions League to Max, but at least he managed to get to the bottom of the most important club competition in Europe compared to his successors. Locatelli and Donnarumma? I would have liked to have Gigio in black and white, as I would have liked to get engaged to Bellucci, but this is unfortunately not possible. If Allegri asked Locatelli it is because he knows where to place him in midfield. I do not share the regrets for Pjanic, I think it was time to say goodbye and thank him”.

