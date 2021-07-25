Back with Ben Affleck, always stimulated on a professional level, Jennifer Lopez confides in an interview: “I’ve never been better.”

It wasn’t just the fans who rejoiced at the reform of “Bennifer“, in other words the return together of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The singer and actress is experiencing a beautiful professional and sentimental moment with the director and actor, and in an interview during the promotion of her new single, Change El Paso, did not use words: perhaps this for her is a ideal period. Sweet words like are the ones that surely you will be exchanging the couple.

Jennifer Lopez: “I’ve never been better than this,” thanks to Ben Affleck?

During an interview on Apple Music 1 Jennifer Lopez, engaged as a singer with the new “Change El Paso” but also fresh from his interpretation in The Girls of Wall Street – Business Is Business (and soon in The Mother, Shotgun Wedding and Marry Me), never explicitly mentioned Ben Affleck. It is clear, however, that many phrases suggest the importance of the partner.

I had really come to a point in life where I was fine alone. Once you get to that point incredible things happen to you, which you didn’t imagine could happen to you anymore. And so I’m at this point. I am grateful for the affection I am receiving at this time and for all the good wishes that are coming. I just want everyone to know one thing: this it’s the best time of my life. Loading... Advertisements

Jennifer Lopez, the latest record and life with Ben Affleck

Made with the collaboration of Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro, “Change El Paso” is the new single by Jennifer Lopez also called J.Lo, at the moment however working on the entire new album, for her particularly important, because we will resent her sing in Spanish, for the first time since “Como loves a mujer” in 2007. A rediscovery of the origins therefore for the fifty-one-year-old performer, who had recently left Alex Rodriguez, before rediscovering the passion for Ben, interrupted centuries ago in 2004, just before a skipped marriage. As we may recall, Affleck was later married to Jennifer Garner, from which he finally separated in 2017, and then weaged a short-term relationship with Ana De Armas. Free to rediscover what had united them, the Bennifers are about to meet geographically, because according to some rumors Jennifer would be thinking of leave Miami together with the children, for living with Ben in Los Angeles.



