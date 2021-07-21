‘It’s time to love each other’

It all started when Hoda asked Jennifer: “ You look happier . Listen, I just have to tell you that every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I say, ‘He looks happier, he looks happier.’ Are we happier then?” asked the presenter. The pop star, however, tried to turn a blind eye and continued to smile. “ I’m always happy when I see you Hoda” replied strategically J.Lo. “Wait, you’re talking to me, you know”, replied the journalist. “I know – continued Jennifer – You can call me. You have my number!” concluded the artist, jokingly. The singer was a guest on the morning show with her colleague Lin-Manuel Miranda to talk about the reissue of their song “Love Makes the World Go Round”. “‘The song came out five years ago. And I think that message of loving each other and being together and loving , it has never been so current, this is the right time”, said Jennifer Lopez, and many have seen in this statement a reference to the newfound love for Ben Affleck.

Do Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to live together?

Meanwhile, it seems that Jen and Ben have begun to look together at houses in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of California. One of the properties they were visiting cost $65 million. The villa, according to TMZ, has 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. According to a source reported by the gossip site “Their friends would not be surprised if they went to live together. They spend all their free time together and make each other a priority. They support and love each other.” The two were together in 2002 but broke up two years later, shortly before they married. One source reported: “When Ben contacted J.Lo, he was really excited about the possibility of them rekindling their relationship. She has always loved Ben. In the past, Ben broke up with Jennifer because he was overwhelmed by the constant media attention and fame the relationship brought, but now they are in a fantastic place and have really learned what works for them as a couple” revealed the insider to TMZ. The relationship between Jennifer and Ben, moreover, “is not a problem for none of their children“. The pop star has 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the 48-year-old director is the father of Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.