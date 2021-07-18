In a new interview, Jennifer Lopez allused to her newfound happiness, confiding: “I’m extremely happy, it’s the best time of my life”

Jennifer Lopez told in an interview about her personal life, opening for the first time since leaving with Alex Rodriguez and began her new relationship with Ben Affleck.

During the interview for Apple Music 1, JLo has in fact told how happy his life is right now.

«I am extremely happy», said the singer.

“I know that people always ask for it. How are you? What’s going on? Are you all right? This is my answer now: I’ve never been better.

I want the people who take care of me and who care about me to know that I have really come to a point in my life where I feel great as I am.”

And again: “Once you get to that point, incredible things happen to you, which you didn’t imagine could happen to you anymore. And I’m living this moment right now. I am grateful for the affection I am receiving at this time and for all the good wishes that come to me.

I want everyone to know one thing: this it’s the best time of my life.”.

**Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez “picked up where they left off”**

Jennifer Lopez, during the interview, he never made explicit references to the love affair with Ben Affleck, but fans are absolutely convinced that he was talking about just that.

The two began dating again after the singer separated from former athlete Alex Rodriguez, with whom she was supposed to marry.

Jen and Ben, already engaged from 2002 to 2004, sparked rumors of flashback after being paparazzi several times between Los Angeles and Miami.

According to rumors and rumors, the Bennifer 2.0 they seem to be very happy.

A source has indeed said: «She is excited about this new beginning and to carry on the relationship with Ben».

Now that the confirmation has come, albeit indirectly, also from Jennifer Lopez herself, the fans of the couple are over the moon.

**Not only Ben Affleck and JLo: 20 Hollywood stars on good terms after separation**