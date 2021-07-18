I’ve never been better

The ‘sequel’ of the love story between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez has been unleashing for months the curiosity of fans and gossip fans from all over the world, and now important news point to a real “lived happily ever after” of Hollywood workmanship.

In the past few years, the two stars have been paparazzi together in Los Angeles, apparently looking for a home. At first the magazines had hypothesized the beginning of a possible coexistence, theory, however, that would have colled with some recent rumors according to which, by mutual agreement, the couple would have decided to continue living apart for the well-being of their families. Now, TMZ makes it clear via an anonymous source that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are convinced to leave things as they are without rushing a cohabitation, but the two stars really went around Los Angeles looking for a home together: he accompanied her on his tours around the real estate market, since apparently she is The Lopez eager to move.

And just the actress, during the interview for Apple Music 1, he told how particularly happy this moment of his life is: “I am extremely happy“, said the singer and actress. “I know people always ask for it. How are you? What’s going on? Are you all right? This is my answer: I have never been better. I want people who take care of me and who care about me to know that I’ve really come to a point in my life where I’m fine as I am. Once you get to that point incredible things happen to you, which you didn’t imagine could happen to you anymore. And I’m living this moment right now. I am grateful for the affection I am receiving at this time and for all the good wishes that come to me. I want everyone to know one thing: this is the best time of my life.”

Recall that Ben Affleck will soon return in The Last Duel by Ridley Scott and will again play the role of Batman for The Flash by Andy Muschietti.