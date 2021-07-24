Jenner discovered vaccination, Pasteur invented vaccines

The first major discovery of Louis Pasteur, in the study of vaccination, occurred in the 1879 and it was about a disease called chicken cholera (today the bacteria that cause the disease are classified in the genus Pasteurella). Pasteur, in this regard, said: “The case favors only the prepared mind”, and it was precisely the casual observation that led to the discovery that chicken cholera crops lost their pathogenicity if kept ” attenuated “. He then inoculated the chickens with the attenuated form and showed that the chickens were resistant to the virulent strain. From then on, he directed all his experimental work towards the problem of immunization and applying this principle to many other diseases.

Anthrax research

Pasteur also began to investigate theanthrax. At that time an anthrax epidemic, in France and some other parts of Europe, had killed a large number of sheep, and the disease was also attacking humans. The German doctor Robert Koch he had already announced the isolation of the anthrax bacillus, which Pasteur then confirmed. Koch and Pasteur independently provided definitive experimental evidence that the bacillus of the disease was indeed responsible for the infection. This firmly established the germ theory of the disease, which later emerged as the fundamental concept behind medical microbiology.

Pasteur therefore wanted to apply the principle of vaccination against anthrax (also called carbuncle), preparing attenuated cultures of the bacillus after determining the conditions that led to the loss of virulence of the organism. In the spring of 1881 he obtained financial support, mainly from farmers, to conduct a large-scale public experiment of anthrax immunization.

The experiment took place in Pouilly-le-Fort, in the southern suburbs of Paris. Pasteur immunized 70 farm animals and the experiment was a complete success. The vaccination procedure involved two inoculations at intervals of 12 days with vaccines of different potency. One vaccine, from a low-virulence culture, was administered to half of the sheep and was followed by a second vaccine from a more virulent culture than the first. Two weeks after these initial vaccinations, both the vaccinated and the control sheep were inoculated with a virulent strain of anthrax. Within a few days all the control sheep died, while all the vaccinated animals survived. This convinced many people that Pasteur’s work was really good.

Anger

After the success of the anthrax vaccination experiment, the scientist focused on microbial origins of the disease. His investigations of animals infected with pathogenic microbes and his studies of the microbial mechanisms that cause harmful physiological effects in animals, have made him a pioneer in the field of infectious pathology. It is often said that the English surgeon Edward Jenner discovered vaccination and that Pasteur invented vaccines. In fact, almost 90 years after Jenner began immunization against smallpox, Pasteur actually developed another vaccine: the first against smallpox rabies.

The chemist French had decided to deal with the problem in 1882, the year of its acceptance at the Académie Française. Rabies was a terrible and horrible disease that had fascinated the popular imagination for centuries because of its mysterious origin and the fear it generated. Conquering it would be Pasteur’s final effort.

Louis Pasteur was a chemist and microbiologist French who began his career studying silkworm diseases and the causes of the incorrect fermentation of wine, beer and vinegar, and who subsequently focused his attention, as mentioned above, on vertebrate infectious diseases, such as anthrax and avian cholera. Only in the last years of his brilliant career pasteur devoted himself, fortunately for us, to the study of a vaccine against rabies, a disease that greatly impressed the public imagination with visions of “furious and screaming victims or suffocated between two mattresses”, as he wrote Émile Duclaux, pasteur’s colleague and also the treatment to which the victims of rabies were subjected was no less horrendous (cauterization of bite wounds with a burning ember).

Pasteur therefore has the merit of having set up the first vaccine for the treatment of human and animal rabies.

microbe?

Pasteur suspected that the agent causing rabies was a microbe (later it turned out that the agent was a virus ). It was too small to be seen under Pasteur’s microscope, and therefore experimentation with the disease required the development of completely new methodologies. He chose to conduct his experiments using rabbits and transmitted the infectious agent from animal to animal by intracerebral inoculations until he obtained a stable preparation. To attenuate the invisible agent, he had dried the spinal cord of infected animals until the preparation became almost non-virulent. She later realized that, instead of creating an attenuated form of the agent, her treatment had actually neutralized her. (Pasteur perceived the neutralizing effect as a lethal effect on the agent, as he suspected that the agent was a living organism.) So, rather unknowingly, he had produced, instead of live attenuated microorganisms, a neutralized agent and paved the way for the development of a second class of vaccines, known as inactivated vaccines.

Later, Pasteur and his fellow doctor Émile Roux, began to deal with the rabies of dogs trying to transmit the infection in healthy dogs by inoculation of saliva of rabid animals, but with variable and unpredictable results. Later, they realized that the causative agent concentrated in the spinal cord and brain and failing to isolate a microorganism, the two researchers applied extracts of rabid spinal cord directly to the brain of dogs, thus managing to reproduce rabies in a few days.

The next goal was to develop a vaccine that could provide protection to bitten subjects before, from the site of the bite, the rabies agent could reach the spinal cord and therefore the brain. To do this, the two researchers prepared suspensions starting from strips of spinal cord of rabid rabbits attenuated by air drying for 12 days in the famous “Roux bottles”: these extracts were inoculated daily subcutaneously in a dog starting from the most attenuated one up to the less attenuated one inoculated on the 12th day. At the end of the treatment the dog was completely resistant to the bites of rabid dogs and did not develop rabies even when the less attenuated extract was applied directly into the brain.

The experiment was repeated on 40 dogs always with very encouraging results.

Following the confirmation of the success of this approach to the prevention of rabies by vaccination, Pasteur received unanimous consent and was given much publicity. So why not use the vaccine in humans? Quite frankly, Pasteur was terrified that something might go wrong and was very uncomfortable at failing to isolate the rabies agent, arguing that it still took many years of study before applying such a treatment in humans (in which only two inconclusive tests had been conducted).

The vaccine and the child

But an unexpected fact forced Pasteur to act earlier than expected.

On July 6, 1885, Joseph Meister, a 9-year-old boy, was taken by his mother to pasteur’s workshops: two days earlier the child had been bitten repeatedly by a rabid dog and was so battered that he could hardly even walk. The lady begged him to treat his son in such a way that he could fight against a certain death: Pasteur, after consulting with Drs. Grancher and Vulpian, medical emeritus of the Académie Nationale de Médecine French, decided to intervene by carrying out 13 inoculations in 10 days similar to those performed on dogs. Despite Pasteur’s apprehension, the child healed perfectly and was grateful for life to his savior, so much so that he remained the guardian of Pasteur’s workshops throughout his life.

A few months later, pasteur was introduced to another victim of rabies, a young shepherd who was also severely bitten by a rabid dog in an attempt to save friends and he too was healed.

The word of these successes spread like wildfire and his reputation reached levels never seen before for a scientist. Victims of dog bites and wolves from all over France, Russia and even the United States showed up in Pasteur’s laboratories for life-saving treatment and he became a hero and legend. The Institut Pasteur was built in Paris with public and government subsidies precisely to treat the victims of rabies that arrived in its increasingly numerous laboratories. And even the medical community, after the initial criticism due to the fact that the vaccine contained a virulent agent, accepted Pasteur’s method as a treatment of otherwise deadly rabies.

Ten years after his first successful vaccination intervention in man, Pasteur died and was buried with a state funeral, as a true national hero, in the cathedral of Notre-Dame, before being transferred to his final destination: a crypt inside the Institut Pasteur.

And the rescued former child saved Pasteur

We conclude with a (sad) curiosity: in 1940 the German soldiers who had occupied Paris ordered Joseph Meister, the boy who 45 years earlier had made the history of medicine not getting sick with rabies after pasteur’s vaccination and who had remained guardian of the laboratories of his savior, to open the crypt of the scientist, but the man , rather than obeying this, he preferred to commit suicide.

Finally a brief mention of the disease: The rabies virus, or rhabdovirus of the genus Lyssavirus is a zoonosis that affects a large group of domestic and wild mammals, including bats. Infection of humans generally occurs through the sting of an infected animal. Any other contact, with penetration of the skin, that occurs in an area at risk of rabies should be treated with caution. It consists of acute viral encephalomyelitis, which is almost invariably lethal. The initial symptoms are sense of apprehension, headache, fever, malaise and sensory changes around the site of the animal’s bite. Excitability, hallucinations and aerophobia are common, followed in some cases by fear of water (hydrophobia) due to spasms of the muscles of the glottis and a progressive delirium, convulsions and death within a few days of onset.

Rabies continues to be a major public health problem worldwide, being a disease present worldwide and about 98% of cases of human rabies concern regions with many stray and domestic dogs but is present in many other mammals. Especially vulnerable are children playing in the street. They may not immediately report bites and scratches received from dogs. It is estimated that there are 55,000 deaths per year from rabies, most of them caused by the bite of a dog. Asia and Africa are the continents where most cases are recorded.

In most industrialized countries, rabies is kept under control by oral vaccination of wild animals and mandatory parenteral vaccination of domestic animals, as well as by pre- and post-exposure treatment in humans. And although rabies is an absolutely preventable disease, it is counted that even today in the world one person dies of anger every 10 minutes.