Jennifer Aniston: her suspenders in “Friends” in fashion this summer!

Jennifer Aniston is making a strong comeback with her style in the Friends series. Spaghetti straps are back in fashion again.

The beautiful days are approaching. A great opportunity for Friends fans to be inspired by the looks of their favorite actors. Jennifer Aniston’s suspenders are causing a stir.

JENNIFER ANISTON BECOMES RACHEL GREEN

Jennifer Aniston is one of those actresses who started their careers very young. Moreover, the young woman seemed destined to become a star of the 7th art.

The reason? Both of her parents were actors. So it seemed obvious that she decided one market day in the footsteps of her mum and dad.

At the end of her studies, she then chose to go to the theater. It is therefore on Broadway that the starlet takes her first steps. And this, by playing in a few pieces such as Dancing on Checker’s Grave or For Dear Life.

But far from wanting to be satisfied with the boards, the actress is determined to succeed in the cinema. Her head full of dreams, she will then take the plane, direction Los Angeles. The goal? Conquer the Hollywood scene.

And the least we can say is that things are working. Quickly, it is spotted by the producers. So that in 1994, she landed in a whole new series.

Friends then open the doors to success for him. In the show, she then plays the beautiful Rachel Green. A young woman from a wealthy family who will try to emancipate herself.

She then meets a bunch of friends, who will help her become a new woman. Eh yes! Jennifer Aniston’s character is far from knowing how to fend for himself when he decides to leave the nest after a failed marriage.

Little by little, Rachel succeeded in building her life in this way. Passionate about fashion, she even ended up working for the great Ralph Lauren.

AN INSPIRING CHARACTER

It is therefore natural that Jennifer Aniston becomes a real inspiration. Notably, thanks to her look in the series, Friends.

As the beautiful day’s approach and with the comeback of the last episode, fans are delighted to be able to turn to the young woman again.

And as Coco Chanel said, “ Fashion is what goes out of fashion. »So much so that the style of the 90s has been making a big comeback for a few years now.

The sun and the heat are therefore suitable for thin sleeves. A great opportunity to try new things and show off your shoulders a little. The latest trend, the tank top with spaghetti straps.

Carrie Bradshaw, Rachel Green, Naomi Campbell, or even Gwyneth Paltrow. All these young women inspired this fashion.

The creators will therefore have understood it. Steven Cateron, Creative Director at Rebecca Taylor spoke on this subject. “We were thinking about how people will want to relive (this summer), show off their skin, feel light and airy. ”

Comments reported by The Wall Street Journal. Thus, this trend fits perfectly with the mood of the moment. Minimalism is also in the spotlight. And this, even in interior decoration.

The luxury brand Khaite then offers a pleated blacktop. The Tove brand sells a gathered polka-dot version that looks like a corset. In short, there is something for everyone. So don’t hesitate to take the plunge like Jennifer Aniston.