Jennifer Aniston ready to defend Brad Pitt in court against Angelina Jolie: the last chance to turn the tide of the lawsuit

Jennifer will support Brad in court. The article of the Mirror where there is a new further rapprochement between the former Aniston/Pitt pair it comes just when for the interpreter of Wind of passions there do not seem to be many more holds to be able to overturn the lawsuit against ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The lawsuit is getting to the heart of the matter and the legal custody of the children seems to be lean more and more towards the Jolie, especially after the allegations of domestic violence that Pitt has never officially denied or reproased.

In such a situation, according to a source from the Mirror Pitt’s first ex-wife would given his approval to testify, in case there was a need, in court to defend her ex-husband, with her from 2000 to 2005. “Immediately after the domestic violence allegations were made public, Jennifer called Brad to let him know that she would have been by his side, always and in any case“, says deep throat Chez Aniston – In addition, she told her that she was ready to appear in the courtroom, although he knows very well that he would never get to ask him. Angelina Jolie’s latest allegations have devastated Brad Pitt and Jen’s closeness is a cause for great relief in a dark time.”