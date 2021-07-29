Jennifer Aniston: the desire for children brings her closer to Angelina Jolie

There are not only friends in his life. Jennifer Aniston would take advantage of the reunion of Friends to share with her friends (from fiction to reality), her desire for motherhood…

Jennifer Aniston single mom?

He would like to adopt a single child, writes the English edition of Closer. Like friend Sandra Bullock, who is growing Louis and Laila. Like Charlize Theron, August and Jakson’s adoptive mother. And like, let’s face it, Angelina Jolie who had fallen in love with Maddox when she was still married to Billy Bob Thornton, but the love was over…

The Mexican orphanage

Jennifer would already know where to turn. If Angie her Maddox had met him in a Cambodian orphanage (it was 2002 and she was shooting Lara Croft), she his little girl (because she is a girl) would have seen her in the Mexican orphanage Casa Hogar Sion.

The confidence on the set of the Friends reunion?

Brad Pitt’s ex (first) wife would share her desire for motherhood with friends of Friends. It would have happened on the set of the reunion of which the filming has just ended. Because friendship in their case has gone from fiction to reality. This is testified by the many social posts shared in recent years. The holidays spent together in Mexico (with Courteney Cox/Monica especially). Mutual support in times of difficulty. In short, with whom else to share his secret if not with friends of a lifetime?

“Jen thought there couldn’t be a better time to make the announcement,” the magazine writes. Apparently Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow were already aware of this. I missed the guys… Said and done. Who was there, on the set at that time, told that everyone, especially the boys, were very happy for her …

His men

In these years, before and after the love with Brad Pitt and Justin Theoux (the second husband, from whom she divorced in 2018), the American press has spoken several times of possible gravidanzand America’s most beloved blonde. In 2016 she herself denounced the excesses, with an editorial in theHuffington Post. Now that she is about to become an aunt (mom, the daughter of her “half-brother”), who knows, maybe the desire for motherhood has increased…

Loading... Advertisements

In 2018, the actress had told her desires for motherhood in an interview with Instyle. “No one can know what really happens in a couple. In the intimacy of a couple. What can be the feelings, even painful, mine and my partner. Nobody knows what I went through from a medical and emotional point of view…”.

Jennifer Aniston: children as desire, not as pressure

It was on that occasion that Jennifer denounced the pressure on women because we have children. “It is the idea that only in this way can we feel fulfilled. And this, when it doesn’t happen, emotionally it’s very heavy. And wrong…

It is wrong to think that if we do not become mothers we are of no use. Perhaps my destiny is precisely that of not procreating. Maybe I have other things to accomplish, why couldn’t that be the case?” …

Who knows if that little girl crossed in the Mexican orphanage really exists … Maybe it’s just another rumor about one of the most powerful actresses / producers in Hollywood. Who has so many friends and his Friends he has been carrying them for a lifetime. Who knows if that little girl will call her Emma, like her and Ross’s daughter in the ninth season of Friends… TMZ, after a few hours, denied the news.

The last clapperboard

By the way. Filming for the reunion of the series has ended. The lastmo ciak was announced on the official Instagram, with the post below. It was supposed to be a surprise, but Matthew Perry had spoiled the news on Instagram. Post deleted, but now…

What is not known is the date of the mass in ondat. In the States it will air on HBO. The set is the same as then. They are always Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay). And boys David Schwimmer (Ross Geller), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).

The first post with the announcement of a possible return, Jennifer posted on October 15, 2019: 16 million likes immediately proved that time and fan love had not passed…

Friend ©REPRODUCTION RESERVED