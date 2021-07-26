Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old and in love, reveals the beauty routine that makes her look so young

Well yes, Jennifer Lopez extinguished 52 candles on July 24, birthday that he celebrated with a romantic kiss, exchanged on a yacht in St. Tropez, with Ben Affleck, obviously posted on social media to the delight of fans. It has already been described as the kiss of the summer that ignited everyone’s minds because the #Bennifer have returned.

The singer, dancer, business woman and twice mom proves half of her years, there is no doubt about it. And, after having repeatedly denied the use of fillers and botulinum toxin, JLo decided to do us a huge favor and, in a #nomakeup version, she filmed herself while – one morning like many others – she dedicated herself to her morning skin routine.

STEP BY STEP, JENNIFER LOPEZ’S BEAUTY ROUTINE

Fervent supporter of the hyper-healthy lifestyle and known for never give in to temptations in which we all fall (sugar, alcohol, little sleep, laziness), Jennifer Lopez is also and above all scrupulous as regards her skincare ritual, all signed JLo Beauty, that is the cosmetic brand she founded (did we say that she is tireless, this woman?). In the video posted both on his Instagram page and on the official JLo Beauty page, the artist showed that he began his day with facial cleansing, using That Hit Single Cleanser, creamy cleanser made from rice bran, coconut extract and Japanese knotweed root, plant from which a super antioxidant and soothing active skin is obtained. Step number two: That JLo Glow Serum, serum in texture gel with illuminating and firming action, for an instantaneous anti-aging effect. What does this elixir contain? A complex based on squalano, fermented oil, extra virgin olive oil and olive leaf extract (Jennifer Lopez is a fan of olive oil, both as a seasoning and as a beauty ingredient.) Then the eye contour, on which JLo taps That Fresh Take Eye Cream. At the heart of the formula, peptides, active anti-dark circles lighteners and sugar derivatives, for a tensor effect. The beauty routine continues with sunscreen: Jennifer Lopez never leaves the house without a veil of That Big Screen SPF 30 Moisturizer, formulated with hyaluronic acid, natural sugars and glycerin. Last but not least, a skin friendly supplement: it’s called That Inner Love and it is a beneficial concentrate, thanks to the content of vitamins A, C and E, copper, manganese, olive extract. And here is explained that enviable face of JLo’s eternal girl.

In gallery, some shots of Jennifer Lopez make-up. Imperfections, wrinkles, spots, opacity? They simply do not exist.

