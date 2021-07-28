Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together: the photo of the kiss for fans

JLo and Ben Affleck: here is the first social kiss

Just on his 52nd birthdaychooses to share a snap about his sentimental situation, which surprised followers: an unequivocalofficially announces their. The story between the pop star and the actor is alive again and returns to make fans all over the world dream.they are together again and the shot shared on Instagram is a sweet proof of love.

I “Bennifer” come out into the open: JLo on his birthday he publishes from his own profile Instagram the boiling shot. It’s official: after several months of gossip and public paparazzi, here is the official confirmation of the singer with the photo of their first social kiss. The former Alex Rodriguez and an already almost organized wedding are just a thing of the past. To make the beautiful shot was the photographer Ana Carballosa (@lacarba): the kiss of the couple closes a series of breathtaking shots of the actress and singer in a bikini. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are back together again: a pair never forgotten ready to make the most romantic fans dream again.

Photo: LaPresse