Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Hollywood’s most photographed love

With each new photo – which comes out with surprising regular cadence – the old Latin motto reappears in the ears. Excusatio non petita, accusatio manifesta. If you are not asked, your justification tastes like an admission that there is something to hide. And the more it goes on, the more the Latin motto seems to fit perfectly to the love story bandied about at the four winds of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The Flashback of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The sudden rekindling of the flame, which seemed extinct in 2004, took everyone by surprise. The Bennifers are back with renewed vigor. And not a day goes by without a paparazzi photo, a sighting or a tissue delivered to the newspapers that tells how beautiful the love found between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is.

«J.Lo is more than happy. This story is going well,” he writes. People reporting an “authoritative source”. “They are well aware that some cynics still consider it as a great and flashy way to catch the eye, while they raise their eyes to the sky for the speed at which everything happened. But this does not disturb them in the least. They are busy taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together. They are lucky to have found each other and to have discovered true love, what most people can only dream of, “is the scoop of Us Weekly.

At every step a paparazzo

The feeling is, instead, that everything is a bit too much, sometimes even exaggerated. Since they got back together, the two have been touring the United States. From Miami to Los Angeles, from New York to Montana to the Hamptons. Wherever they went there were already photographers waiting for them. That they always knew where to find them. And so, it was a river full of new photos. Always in favor of goal. They are never really stolen images.

The Hamptons vacation with children

The latest are those of the weekend of July 4. The American Independence Day that is celebrated with the classic barbecues and the day at the beach. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent it in the Hamptons, the sea of rich and famous New Yorkers. With them the children of the pop star, Max and Emme. They too immortalized while “making friends” with mom’s new boyfriend. Children, therefore, also entered this centrifuge. Starting with the trip about ten days ago to the Universal amusement park, where Samuel was also present, the last of the three children that Affleck has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

More than a love story, it feels like a movie. So let’s enjoy every scene

