Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: love between Capri and Amalfi

Summer 2021 will undeniably be remembered as the summer of the Bennifer. The flashback between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, so unexpected as much as widely desired by all fans of the couple, is literally monopolizing the pages of the pink chronicle around the world.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Amalfi mega © Loading... Advertisements

Especially since the couple decided to tell each other for what it is: close-knit and very close-knit. Perhaps to avert media pressure (which is said to have been one of the causes of the first breakup a step away from the altar), JLo and Ben decided to do not hide from the prying eyes of the press which, on the other hand, treats them as real darlings.

And so after the first kiss “stolen” by the paparazzi, the rest of the couple’s story is really in the sunlight. Specifically for the Italian sun: momentarily greeted the Hamptons and set aside – or resolved – the search for a home for Jennifer (or perhaps for both), the couple allowed themselves a long vacation in Europe. After a short stop on the French Riviera, the Bennifers first chose Capri, this year’s real place-to-be, and then Amalfi to refresh themselves in the sun and immerse themselves in Italian beauties. An opportunity also to celebrate the birthday of Jennifer Lopez, who turned 52 on July 24, with relaxation and above all a mini Grand Tour of ancient memory.

For those who think that this flashback is just a “summer fire”, there is something to think again about: there are no notes of Bruno Martino to accompany the renewed love between the pop star and the actor. “They are planning a future together,” a source close to the couple told People. “They’re trying to make it all work. Between their relationship, their children and their work, they know that it will be difficult to find a balance”. In short, if they are roses … orange blossom.