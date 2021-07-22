Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the Bennifers are back

There is everything in the pictures taken at Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in these last days. The desire to be together, the children, the love that returns and when it is serious it is really stronger. There are arms that tighten as if to support each other, the eyes that are sought, the small gestures, the kisses on the forehead.

After the day at the Hollywood Studios with their children, twins Max and Emme, 13, whom Jennifer Lopez had with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and Samuel, 9, born from the marriage of Ben Affleck with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he also became the father of Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, the Bennifers took a moment just for them.

They flew to the Hamptons for a romantic break and immediately the photographers immortalized them tenderly hugging as they strolled, Saturday afternoon, on Long Island. “Everything seems to be spinning smoothly,” a source told People. «It’s obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. He didn’t look so happy in a long time.”

And the knowledge between the respective children also bodes well. “Ben and his children seemed comfortable together. They smiled and joked.” The Bennifer reunion is the love story that fans (and even all of us) have been waiting for for a long time. After the lightning divorce arrived in 2004, with a very short marriage behind him and a love that had seemed perfect and instead had shattered in a short time.

In the almost 20 years that have passed there has been a lot of life in between for both of them and now that they have returned to smile looking into each other’s eyes, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to have given up their moorings. Ready to really set sail. “When they are together they are always of good mood. They have fun and there is great understanding». This is told by the images that show them close-knit as two boyfriends who, despite the past time, have never stopped feeling close.

