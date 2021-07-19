Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the couple would be looking for a home

The actor and the pop star have returned to make a couple conquering the media internationally. In the past few hours TMZ launched the news that Jennifer Lopez is looking for a new home.
On the one hand one of the most beloved faces of Hollywood, on the other one of the most influential stars in the world, we are obviously talking about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The flashback of the couple immediately conquered the public, now a new news about their relationship has aroused great curiosity.
In fact, in the past few hours TMZ revealed that the couple would be looking for a home. According to what was reported by the magazine, the person interested in the purchase would be Jennifer Lopez, eager to find a new home in which to move with her two children, but at her side during the visits the actor would also have been present.
At the moment the couple has not made any statement on the matter, so all that remains to be done is to wait to know all the future developments.
In addition, Jennifer Lopez also distributed the footage of the rehearsals for the video clip stating: “We do the rehearsals anytime, anywhere… That night I had to work in the recording studio, but the next day I would have the video footage, so Sienna Lalau joined me there, we moved some sofas and we tried on the carpet”.
afterwards the singer she added: “Sometimes people think I’m crazy but I wanted it to be perfect for shooting the next day!! Hope you enjoy the video of Change El Paso!!”.