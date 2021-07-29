Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together again after almost 20 years: The video of the passionate kiss

Only a few months ago we reported the news of the puzzling separation between Jennifer Lopez (51 years) and Alex Rodriguez (45 ani). Now, the officiality of the new prince charming of the world star: Ben Affleck (48 years). That is, “new” so to speak. The two had already experienced a love liaison from 2002 to 2004 however, close to marriage, they had decided to leave. Right now the flame has been rekindled. And there would be no more suitable phrase to describe the passionate kiss between the two during a romantic dinner in Malibu. The moment was promptly taken up exclusively by Page Six and it’s going around the world.

According to reports from People, it seems that Jennifer Lopez’s mom and Ben have always been very close: “It was sad when they could not fix their relationship, years ago. Now he’s excited that they’re back together.” Also: “Jennifer is very close to her mother. It is very important to her that the person she is with, get along well with her mother.” It is no coincidence that the first suspicions about a rapprochement of the couple had begun right after some gossip about mom Guadalupe and Ben, spotted along in Los Angeles. What now? There are no more doubts: “Certain loves do not end, they make immense turns and then return”.