Jennifer Lopez and the first sweet revelations about Ben Affleck

Since they got back together the Bennifers are making us daydream with their cuddly hugs, the looks in love and the deep and sincere smiles that show off on every occasion (even in front of the paparazzi, which is all to say). Ah love, what a wonderful thing! That the story between the singer of Keep El Paso and the actor of Batman has brought a breath of joy and serenity in the lives of both is a fact that, in the past few hours, Jennifer Lopez wanted to reiterate during an interview with Today Show, where he spoke in his own way (i.e. a little between the lines) of the flashback with Ben Affleck and, above all, how much this relationship has made his smile even fuller and radiant. Of course, that volpacchiona of J-Lo took it very far using in a vague way “the bennifer argument” to promote the reissue of the song Love Make The World Go Round, sung in pairs with Lin-Manuel Miranda.

“The song came out five years ago, but I think that message of loving each other, coming together and loving, has never been more important than it is now” lopez explained with a mischievous smile whose subtitle was “Yes, I’m talking about Ben Affleck even though I didn’t name him, know“. Despite having now become a full-fledged couple (the photo of the kiss has dispelled any doubt about the loving nature of the relationship between the 51-year-old and the 48-year-old), Jennifer still does not want to talk openly about her new partner, almost as if telling aloud this newfound love could suddenly break the spell putting an end to an idyll that , to date, seems to be perfect. After all, Ben has been welcomed back with joy in Lopez’s family, the singer’s two children (namely Emme and Max, born from the marriage with Marc Anthony) are excited to have Affleck in their lives and, last but not least, since Bennifers have become a reality Jennifer seems to be even happier, beautiful and radiant.

Also in recent days J.Lo has talked about the newfound interest on the part of the public towards his album This Is Me… Then published in 2002 where, inside, it is also contained a song dedicated to Affleck entitled Dear Ben. “When you listen to that record you feel the purity and love” explained Lopez who, at the time, was engaged with the actor of Pearl Harbor. “I think that’s why people came back when they saw different things happen in my life. I think what I was experiencing gave hope to people” continued Jennifer, certain that the return of the Bennifers has shown herself and the world that no matter how long you take, who you meet in the course of your life or what path you decide to take in the course of it, true love in fact knows how to wait with patience and dedication since “Some things last forever“. meow.

