Jennifer Lopez and the love found with Ben Affleck: “Never been better”

The secret to feel good with another person? Feel good in the first place with themselves. Word of Jennifer Lopez who – albeit indirectly – spoke of his new life together with Ben Affleck For the first time since you are reconnected to the ex-boyfriend, in fact, the actress revealed her feelings and her mood: «I’m super happy», he exclaimed during the interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. “I’m not never been better».

Jennifer avoids appoint Ben, it is true, but his words leave no room for Misunderstandings: “I want the people whoand they are close to me and that they take care of me know that I’m going through a beautiful moment», added the artist. “I have come to a point that I’m fine with myself and I realized that when you reach this step, then they happen to you amazing things, which you never imagined would be happened again».

Revelations that arrive a few hours later keep photos taken in the Hamptons, where the Bennifer they took themselves a romantic break: both dressed in light, embraced and accomplices, in the company of other friends. An understanding that the paparazzi had already immortalized weeks ago in a restaurant of Malibuwhere a passionate kiss certified the flashback: “Everything seems smooth spin” a source told People, “they are serene”.

To think that Jennifer and Ben had been together between 2002 and 2004, leaving before the wedding and taking each one your own way: he married Jennifer Garner and had three children (Violet, Seraphina and Samuel), she instead had twins from her ex-husband Marc Anthony (Emme and Max). They also had other long relationships, of course, but at the beginning of this year they found themselves both singles, so contacts began again.

Gossip villains say that message exchange it started when she was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez. According to a more careful temporal analysis, however, it seems that Ben is returned to the game when Jennifer was already ready to turn the page: “I am grateful for all the love that I’m getting in this period,” she concluded. “I want everyone to know that this is a fantastic time for me. the most beautiful of my life».

