Jennifer Lopez celebrates her birthday in public

The star and Ben Affleck participated without hiding at the birthday of their friend Leah Remini

The couple most followed by the world of gossip made its first public outing on the occasion of Leah Remini’s birthday.

Jennifer and Leah have always been friends, they are the same age and turn their years almost the same day.

Friends

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini made friends many years ago thanks to Marc Anthony, J-lo’s ex-husband and have been inseparable ever since. So for her first public outing with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez chose Remini’s birthday party.

The celebrated

The party posted a video on Instagram in which Jennifer and Ben are also seen: “I wanted to share a small video of my birthday with all of you, because I received so much love on my birthday, but also every day. I can only thank my family and friends for coming, for celebrating with me in a very special way.”

J-Lo’s birthday

On her birthday, the news came out that Jennifer Lopez would be looking for a home in Los Angeles to shorten the distance from Ben Affleck. The couple will celebrate this special day together with the whole extended family, but the program is not yet known.