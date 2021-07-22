Jennifer Lopez one of us: her shyness in the story with Ben Affleck



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the return of the “Bennifer”. The long love story

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are increasingly in love and although they spend every free moment together – as evidenced by the numerous shots of the paparazzi – they have no intention of speaking in public about their relationship.

JLo in fact, guest of the program Today on the occasion of the promotion of the reissue of his song Love Make the World Go Round, he kindly avoided questions about his love life. With a certain veil of embarrassment he did not want to answer the questions about Ben Affleck, despite the phrases of his friend Hoda Kotb, host of the episode of the broadcast together with the singer.

“Look, I have to tell you – said the journalist enthusiastically – every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I just think ‘He looks happier! He looks happier!’ Aren’t we all happier?”

Lopez, shy and embarrassed, glissato changing the subject, just like each of us would at the beginning of a relationship. For Jennifer it is a very special moment: she has found love with a man who had made her happy and, although many years have passed since their breakup, time seems not to have affected their feelings. And perhaps that is precisely why, like so many of us, the singer wants to protect that love so unique, which nothing and no one managed to affect: “The song came out. It’s been five years since we introduced it and I think that message of loving each other is even more important today than it was then.”

Kotb then sought to play the friendship card, trying to convince her to open up about the love affair with the actor: “Wait, you’re talking to me, you know?”. JLo promptly replied, “I know, you can call me. You have my number.” Kotb burst out laughing and looking at the conductor Lin-Manuel Miranda whispered: “well… we tried“.

The singer, at least for the moment, has never made official statements about the love story with the actor, although a few weeks ago she had let herself go to some confessions: “I’m super happy. I know people always ask, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you ok?’ That’s all. I’ve never been better“.

“I am happy with all the love I am perceiving around me and all the good wishes that are coming to me at this moment – he added -. I just want everyone to know that it’s great. It’s the best moment of my life“. Although she never mentioned Ben’s name, it is clear that for the singer it is a truly magical moment.

Among other things, according to what has been revealed by theUs Weekly, the couple would be serious and would plan to start a cohabitation as soon as possible. JLo could therefore leave Miami to move to Los Angeles and crown his dream of love with the actor. “When they are not working, Ben and Jen spend practically all their evenings together – said a source close to the couple -. And they already plan to go and live in the same house, it will be very soon”.