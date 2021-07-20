Jennifer Lopez posted the video for “Cambia el Paso” | BlogSicilia

JENNIFER LOPEZ is back with a new single that will heat up this summer!

It is available digitally “CAMBIA EL PASO” for the first time together with the Puerto Rican artist RAUW ALEJANDRO.

The official video clip is also online directed by Jessy Terrero.

Produced by Trevor Muzzy (Pitbull, Usher, Jason Derulo), longtime collaborator and Grammy Award winner, the song is characterized by a sexy and sinuous beat enriched by a reggaeton rhythm and releases the typical energy of pop.

Last year Jennifer Has published two of the most successful Spanish-language hits of his entire remarkable career to date, “Pa Ti” and “Lonely” along with Maluma. The incredible video clip, divided into two parts, has reached beyond 133 million views and the songs in total beyond 100 million streams.

Jennifer Lopez posted the video for “Cambia el Paso”

now Jennifer he is finishing his ninth studio album, the first in Spanish since 2007.

JENNIFER LOPEZ she is an award-winning actress, producer and singer, who has consolidated her career in music, film and television and is one of the most influential artists in history. with beyond 75 million disks sold recently concluded a sold out world tour, “It’s my party”, and was the star of a record-breaking performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. In her resume as an actress Lopez has generated over 3 billion dollars with her films. A style icon, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named to TIME’s “100 Most Influential People on the Planet”, Forbes’ “Most Powerful Celebrity” list, and People’s “Most Beautiful Woman in the World”, in addition to having received the award MTV Video Vanguard and two nominations to the Golden Globes for his role in the blockbuster film “Hustlers and Selena“.

To this day, it remains the only female artist to have simultaneously obtained an album at number one on the charts and a film at number one at the box office. With a career that has lasted for over two decades, Jennifer Lopez is established in history as a world icon.