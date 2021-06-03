Jennifer Lopez Remembers One of the Most Important Albums of Her Career

The artist Jennifer Lopez has decided to make a ‘remember’ of that first album that changed her life, about 22 years ago. ‘ On the 6′ was that release with which the young woman made her debut in the world of music. From there, the next thing was to start being known internationally.

‘On the 6’ is an album that has that title for the subway line that the singer took to go to her singing classes. That album was very important to her since, from there, her rise to fame and her success in her musical career was unstoppable. For her, now 22 years later, it is a satisfaction to see how her life changed.

June 1st is always a happy day for me! It was the day I released my debut album On The 6. It changed my life forever… it’s taken me around the world and introduced me to the world of music and all of YOU ✨#CelebratingOnThe6 https://t.co/kHhog2kg18 pic.twitter.com/sAdWzyzqNu — jlo (@JLo) June 1, 2021

«June 1 is always a happy day for me! It was the day I released my debut album ‘On The 6’. It changed my life forever … it has taken me around the world and introduced me to the world of music and to all of you, Thank you for being with me “, he commented referring to this album.

As JLo normally does, he has accompanied his special memory with a video of that time. However, the beginnings of the singer were not like those of others, since she began stomping. Among the songs on the album was a collaboration with Marc Anthony, the duet ‘No Me Ames’.

Jennifer Lopez was always a girl with a passion for music and dance. At the age of 5, he had already started teaching choreography classes and as a teenager, he participated in a small role in the movie ‘My Little Girl’ when he began to study drama. And shortly after she was also a dancer in ‘New kids on the block’, a live show. All a star!