Jennifer Lopez : the secrets of her 3 weddings

Eternal lover of love, Jennifer Lopez, 52 years old, and his love life are regularly under the lens of his fans. After breaking off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in early 2021, the singer-star is currently back together with Ben Affleck, the actor which has attended from 2002 to 2004. Vogue he tells you about the three wedding ceremonies of Jlo, of which, in reality, few details have been leaked so far.

Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998

In February 1997, Jennifer Lopez, 27 years old, she married for the first time to the Cuban producer Ojani Noa. The couple divorced in January 1998: the singer got her ex-husband not to publish a book about their marriage nor photos of their honeymoon in a documentary.

Jennifer Lopez and Ojani Noa in June 1997 © Ron Galella, Ltd.

Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002

On September 29, 2001, Jennifer Lopez and the American choreographer Cris Judd said the fateful “Yes” in an outdoor ceremony: the bride wore a wedding dress of lace and VEIL XXL . Cris Judd he was one of the dancers who accompanied her on stage. The marriage lasted less than a year, ending in June 2002.

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd at their wedding on September 29, 2001 © Joe Buissink

Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014

Married for 10 years, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony they formed one of the most beloved celeb pairs of the 2000s. Five months after the end of her relationship with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez married the singer. In 2008, they had twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel. Often, in those ten years, they sing and perform together and together they appear on the red carpet. However, in 2011 the couple separated, and the divorce was pronounced in 2014. For the sake of their children, the two celebrities remain very close and say they are good friends: they also sang together at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2016.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony during a photo shoot in 2006 Gladys Vega ©

This article was originally published on Vogue.fr