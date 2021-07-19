Jennifer Lopez, the video of the rehearsals for the video clip of Cambia El Paso

Jennifer Lopez on Instagram: “Sometimes people think I’m crazy but I wanted it to be perfect for shooting the next day!!”

The attention to every detail, the attention to every movement, the pop star has published a video of the rehearsals made a few hours before the shooting of the video clip of the new single Change El Paso in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro.

Jennifer Lopez, Change El Paso: the video for the new song has been released On the one hand one of the most loved and influential artists in the world, on the other the Puerto Rican star who is dominating the sales charts, Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro have combined voices and styles giving life to a song that immediately met with great success.

Atlas, the new Netflix movie with Jennifer Lopez Loading... Advertisements Change El Paso is the title of the singer’s new single that is preparing to dominate the summer charts. In the past few hours the voice of Love Don’t Cost A Thing he took the audience backstage of the video clip showing the evidence done a few hours before the shooting. The video shows the singer, class of 1969, struggling with the choreography proposed within the video clip that counts at the moment more than five and a half million views on YouTube.

Jennifer Lopez, the new single is Change El Paso Jennifer Lopez said: “We rehearse anytime, anywhere… That night I had to work in the recording studio, but the next day I would have the video footage, so Sienna Lalau he joined me there, we moved some sofas and we tried on the carpet”. afterwards Jennifer Lopez (photo) added: “Sometimes people think I’m crazy but I wanted it to be perfect for shooting the next day!! Hope you enjoy the video of Change El Paso!!”.