Jennifer Lopez’s 5 biggest hits, from Love Don’t Cost A Thing to Jenny From The Block

In the largest successes of Jennifer Lopez there is the rise of a talented neighborhood girl to a world star, an icon of beauty and pop awareness that today dictates the law throughout the r’n’b scene and in the fashion world. She was only 18 years old, J.Lo baptized as such by the rapper Heavy D, when he escaped from the decadent palaces to pursue his dream: dance, music, entertainment and singing. Today he has signed iconic songs that have made school, such as the autobiographical Jenny From The Block and the beautiful If You Had My Love.

If You Had My Love (1999).

If You Had My Love it can not miss among the greatest hits of Jennifer Lopez: this song marked the official debut of the New York star, and still today it is one of the most representative songs of pop at the turn of the 90s and 2000s.

” Let’s Get Loud ” (2000)

Latin pop and groove: Let’s Get Loud it is part of Jennifer Lopez’s debut album, a hit that crashes the ghetto girl to world fame. The official video was shot at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena for the Women’s World Cup.





Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2001)

Iconic contemporary r’n’b track, Love Don’t Cost A Thing is the first excerpt from J.Lo (2001) and tells, with all the passion of the dancefloor, the uselessness of money in love relationships and the arrogance of the wealthy towards feelings.

On the Floor (2011)

On The Floor is strong of the sampling of the song Lambada Of Kaoma and the duet with Pitbull, but above all for the electropop and dance thrust of the arrangement. With this song Jennifer Lopez inaugurated the evolution of her style.





Jenny from the Block (2002)

Jenny From The Block it is probably the most important of the greatest successes of Jennifer Lopez, a real manifesto of her career.